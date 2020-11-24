International Emmy Awards 2020 Winners List: Delhi Crime Brings Home Best Drama Series Trophy

The virtually held International Emmy Awards took place on November 23. TV, film and stage actor Richard Kind hosted the ceremony live from an empty theatre in New York City, with no live audience and red carpet. However, the night was eventual for India, as Shefali Shah-starrer Delhi Crime went on to bag the award for 'Best Drama Series'. Delhi Crime was pitted against German show Charité 2- Season 2, Criminal UK and Argentina's The Bronze Garden - Season 2.

Meanwhile, Four More Shots Please!, which was nominated for Best Comedy Series and actor Arjun Mathur who was nominated for Best Actor for his role in Made In Heaven, lost to other international performers. Last year Netflix's Lust Stories and Sacred Games were nominated respectively for The Best TV Movie/Mini-Series and The Best Drama Series award, but Delhi Crime is the first Indian show to win an International Emmy.

Here is the complete list of International Emmy Awards 2020 winners:

Best Drama Series: Delhi Crime (India)

Best Comedy Series: Ninguem Ta Olhando (Nobody's Looking) (Brazil)

Best Actress: Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth Is Missing (United Kingdom)

Best Actor: Billy Barratt, Responsible Child (United Kingdom)

Best TV Movie/Mini-Series: Responsible Child (United Kingdom)

Best Short-Form Series: #Martyisdead (Czech Republic)

Best Non-English Language US Primetime Program: 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards and Reina Del Sur - Season 2

Best Telenovela: Orfaos Da Terra (Orphans Of A Nation) (Brazil)

Best Documentary: For Sama (United Kingdom)

Best Arts Programming: Vertige De La Chute (Ressaca) (France)

Best Non-Scripted Entertainment: Old People's Home For 4 Year Olds (Australia).

The awards during the ceremony, were presented by actress Kelsey Asbille, Turkish star Haluk Bilginer, actors Paul Blackthorne, Tituss Burgess, Tim Daly, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Nico Tortorella and actresses Caroline Peters and Indira Varma.

Shefali Shah's Delhi Crime Bags Nomination In Best Drama Series Category At Emmy Awards 2020

Amazon's Four More Shots Please And Actor Arjun Mathur Nominated For 2020 International Emmy Awards