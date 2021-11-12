Into the Wild with Bear Grylls & Vicky Kaushal Review: Actor Takes Bigger Risks And Wins Over His Biggest Fear

Rating: 3.5 /5

Star Cast: Bear Grylls, Vicky Kaushal

Director: Bear Grylls

Available On: discovery+

Duration: 50 Minutes

Language: English, Hindi

Premise: Bear Grylls and Vicky Kaushal set out for a day of adventure amid mangroves and open waters in the Indian Ocean.

Review: The adventurous survival episode follows Bear Grylls and Vicky Kaushal as the two set out to explore the open waters amid small portions of mangroves in the Indian Ocean. The hour-long episode takes Vicky on one of the biggest adventures of his life, giving him a chance to conquer his biggest fear of the open sea.

While Bear introduces the audience to Bollywood's most eligible bachelor and his plan for the guest, Vicky swoops in on a seaplane. The survivalist helps Vicky onto their boat and they are dropped off to the nearest island covered in mangroves without an ounce of a sandbank. Our Bollywood star is caught off guard right from the start, actor looked prepared for an adventure with a bag, a jacket to cover him and set a sunglasses to shield him, however, Bear asks him to take it all off as they head into the water.

They head inside the mangroves looking for shelter, as the tide rises, Vicky and Bear gather as much wood and leaves as they can to create a platform to spend some time on. Both seem to have a hard time walking in the mushy waters, surrounded by mosquitoes. Bear gives Vicky a solution for at least one of them, they gather some mud from under the water and rub it across their neck, back and arms to create a shield. While Vicky looks curious he also washes it off as quickly as possible.

The two also get a chance to chat not only about their humble beginnings but Vicky also receives a special message from his father, Sham Kaushal, who is an action director. Vicky later opens up about how he had declared on the first day of his acting school that in six-year he will be seen on a film poster, which he managed in the given time.

As for the real-life action, Vicky also took on bigger risks in the episode. When mid-conversation, Bear nabbed a huge crab, Vicky was visually taken aback. More so when Bear broke its claws and the crab very much alive tried to get away. Still, Vicky chewed on to the slimy meat and went for seconds. He also got a special message from Karan Johar, who challenged Vicky to eat the exotic meal. Kjo said, "Bear, make Vicky a meal that he never, never forgets! Mere saath toh bahut coffee pi liye tumne Vicky, and now it's time for you to have an exotic meal with Bear Grylls."

Using the high tide, they decided to swim through the mangroves towards the other side. Vicky then reveals that he has never gone for a dip in the open waters and is terrified of not having any ground under his feet. Bear then shows him an encouraging message from Kiara Advani, "Today your playground is not a film set, it's the deep, deep ocean. You've told me that you have a phobia of deep-sea and deep waters. But I know if there's anyone who has the Josh then it's you to go ahead and conquer this fear."

Vicky also gets Bear to answer to his iconic war cry from URI, which is one of the best moments in the episode. The two then manage to swim off to the open waters onto a shipwreck hoping to be spotted by the rescuers before the sun goes down or the tide rises enough to take them away. While at the wreck, Vicky finally takes on his fear and goes for a dive and scavenges some food for them.

In a funny moment, while the two are chatting about what kind of partner is Vicky looking for, the two double down on some old canned cat food when Bear says "lucky cat" and Vicky can't stop gushing. It is exactly the kind of free and open Vicky Kaushal fans will get to witness in the episode.

Overall, Into the Wild With Bear Grylls and Vicky Kaushal was all about conquering his biggest fear and impressing the audience. Unlike, Ajay's conversation with Bear, Vicky was more open and comfortable not only with Bear but also in front of the camera.