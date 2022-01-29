Ishwak Singh Reveals Prep For Rocket Boys Became His Lifestyle: Kept On My Toes, Read About Physics

Ishwak Singh who is gearing up for the release of the show Rocket Boys recently opened up about the show. Ishwak essaying the role of India's iconic physicist and astronomer Dr Vikram Sarabhai in it. Talking about playing the role, he revealed that it ended up becoming a lifestyle for him.

Ishwak revealed his prep for the role and said he had to make some drastic changes to his routine. "I generally approach my characters with certain motivation. It is like going on a treasure hunt and getting your answers as you keep going ahead. It wasn't like since I am playing a larger than life iconic character like Dr Vikram Sarabhai, so the approach will change drastically."

"I kept on my toes. I read about physics and had to be authentic, basically regular things which I do for any other character. After a time, it becomes a lifestyle," however, Ishwak added that it was the script that helped him the most.

"Nikkhil Advani (the show's Creator) told me a beautiful thing that I am playing Vikram also besides being Dr Vikram Sarabhai, so I had to play with his personal touch. I also read his biography by Amrita Shah, which talks about all the aspects of his life," he told Free Press Journal.

Notably, Rocket Boys is not Ishwak's first project. He has been a part of films like Aligarh, Veere Di Wedding, Malaal and Tum Bin 2. Some of his upcoming films include Berlin with Aparshakti Khurana, directed by Atul Sabharwal.