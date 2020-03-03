    For Quick Alerts
      It Happened In Calcutta Full Web Series Leaked Online For Free Download

      By Lekhaka
      It Happened In Calcutta, which was released recently, is directed by Ken Ghosh and Sahir Raza and features Karan Kundra and Naghma Rizwan in the lead roles. It is a 9-episode of romance drama, spanning across the 60s and 70s that beautifully showcases the retro era in the costumes, set-up and the locations against the backdrop of Calcutta. Apart from the love story, the web series also touches upon the pertinent events of the time - the Cholera epidemic and the Indo-Pakistan war. The show has been getting mixed response, but fans are quite impressed with Karan's work. Unfortunately, Karan Kundra's show has been leaked online for free download, that too in HD quality.

      Meanwhile, take a look at what the viewers have to say about the show.

      @SRKsAlfii

      @SRKsAlfii

      "Karan Kundra as the playboy Rono comes up with a remarkable performance with good variations. He is equally likeable and hate worthy with his character. This proves that he did his job brilliantly."

      @sam_kkundrra

      @sam_kkundrra

      "#Ronobirchatterje #ItHappenedInCalcutta Wonderful show! gr8 acting by @kkundrra 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 it's simply outstanding performance wd each & every scene is so amazingly done & background voice was d soul of dis show 🙏🏻."

      Ritz

      Ritz

      "Casanova & chick magnet #Ronobir is making me drool.. KK @kkundrra u r looking very handsome..and as usual, U've got your charming act on point.. enjoying it.. #ItHappenedInCalcutta."

      @Anjali_k

      @Anjali_k

      "Best thing happened to #ItHappenedInCalcutta is @kkundrra give him any type of character and he will give his besttttt! Started this series only because of him but I'm quite impressed with @naghmarizwan Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes never a dull moment when you both are together onscreen."

      Alfiya

      Alfiya

      "Such a wonderful story loved it. KK & Naghma just nailed it. waiting for the second season #ItHappenedInCalcutta."

      EnakshiBiswas1

      EnakshiBiswas1

      "I am just speechless after watching #ItHappenedInCalcutta.u just nailed it again Karan..I am in love with Casanova Ronobir..you have again proved your talent with this wonderful story & as usual you are just amazing.I totally loved it.luv u Ronobir Chatterjee. "

      Swatisan

      Swatisan

      "Just finished binging on all 10 episodes & I already want more ..Every characters performance is truly awesome & then there is Karan, who is a treat to watch.. overall #ItHappenedInCalcutta is apt to be showcased on big screen..can't wait for next season..."

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      (Images Source: Twitter)

