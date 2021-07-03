It Happened In Calcutta Junked After Season 1?

Typically, most web series come in multiple seasons, as it gives the writer's creative space to work out different stories and longer character arcs. Big-ticket streamer ALT Balaji follows the same template. No wonder you must have seen most of their marquee properties- Gandii Baat, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain having more than one season.

However, as per sources, Ekta Kapoor (Alt Balaji's head) might be mulling with the idea of canning It Happened In Calcutta, which headlines Karan Kundra, Naghma Rizwan and Harman Singha.

This period drama covered the socio-political life of the city of Joy, fifty-sixty years ago, talking about the liberation of Bangladesh (1971 war) and an outbreak of Cholera (COVID is not the first pandemic).The premiere season had streamed in early 2020, and the following season too was ordered. But the continuing COVID shooting uncertainty has scuppered all plans.

Exclusive: Why Bigg Boss 15 Has Planned For Auditions On Voot

The infinite gap between both seasons led to the dismantling of the sets. And the makers thought it to be financially imprudent to plough more money in recreating Kolkata of 60 years back, which comes with an expensive price tag.

The above factor, coupled with the fact that season 1 was not a vast grosser, has led the channel to call time out currently, and it will not be surprising if it means curtains for the entire project, added our source.

Exclusive: Sofia Hayat Names Troll Who Accused Her Of Fling With Abhinav Shukla

We first touched base with Karan Kundra, who is currently busy shooting for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, did not reply to our message. Our similar query to ALT Balaji netted a "no comment" response.

There is also no clarity on the return of Karan Singh Grover and Sagarika Ghatge led conman show BOSS: Baap of Special Services. This long-delayed sequel always has faced some or other issue. First, the producer changed hand (Filmy Paltan to Fiction Factory). The lockdown certainly could not have helped matters.

However, it is not only lousy news Ekta Kapoor has reportedly green-lighted the third season of revenge erotica Bekaaboo, for which casting is underway. The lead faces might change again. Already, Rajeev Siddhartha, who played the main character of Kiyan Roy, in season 1, was replaced with Taher Shabbir in season 2, which recently streamed. However, lead Priya Banerjee has no information about the same.