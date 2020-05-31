Jaideep Ahlawat On Playing Hathi Ram Choudhary And Working With Abhishek Banerjee In Paatal Lok

Paatal Lok has been one of the most appreciated Indian shows in 2020. The Amazon original is unmissable for its screenplay, story, and performances, especially that of lead man Jaideep Ahlawat as Hathiram Chaudhary. And now, the talented actor in an interview with Pinkvilla opened up about the series, his character, and working with Abhishek Banerjee.

Jaideep revealed, “So when I got the script, I wasn’t aware if I was the first choice for the role. However, I did get to know later that the creator-cum-writer of the show Sudip Sir wanted to rope me since the beginning and that I was the first choice for the role of Hathi Ram Chaudhary. I am lucky that everyone believed in Sudip Sir’s opinion and I got the role.”

He went on to add, “Hathi Ram has his own journey so it was very important for me to look like him. So, I had to put on a lot of weight, get some belly fat for the role of a person who has been side-lined in life and is quite disheartened with everything around. Besides, I had to understand, who was Hathi Ram, what was his thought process, his psyche, the kind of relationships he has in his life with his wife, kids, colleagues. Interestingly, working on language was also required, however, it didn’t take much of an effort since Hathi Ram was a Haryanvi and I belong to Haryana as well.”

On being quizzed about his experience working with Abhishek Banerjee, the actor replied, “It was great. We know each other for a long time. In fact, when I had come to Mumbai, he was working as an assistant to Gautam Kishanchandani. This was way back in 2009-2010 and it has been a great journey ever since. We have worked together several times and he has auditioned me quite a few times. So, it was great sharing the screen with him.”

