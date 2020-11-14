Jamai Raja Actor Ravi Dubey To Be Part Of Thriller Series Breathe Season 3?

Ravi Dubey is considered as one of the finest actors of the entertainment fraternity. Known as a popular household name for his power-packed performances and versatility, the actor has already paved through the hearts of viewers with his digital debut in Jamai Raja 2.0. Over the years, the charming actor has successfully established a multi-faceted identity in the minds of the viewers for different outstanding performances. Now what's more intriguing is that as per the buzz in the industry, for the thriller series Breathe 3, makers might be planning to rope in Ravi Dubey. Is that true? We sure hope so!

A source close to the turn of events shared, "Ravi Dubey is in talks with the makers of the show to play a pivotal role in the third season of Breathe. The makers are taking the show a notch higher in terms of making it more gripping for their viewers. And the kind of roles Ravi Dubey has portrayed, it seems to be a perfect fit for the role!"

Well, if this gets finalised, the actor is going to definitely astonish his ardent fans!

The actor has recently impressed viewers with his fantastic performance in the music video 'Toxic' sung by Badshah and Payel Dev. The song 'Toxic' explores the multiple facets of a relationship which goes wrong. From anger, longingness to despair, it captures it all.

