Jared Padalecki Reacts To News Of Supernatural Spin-Off, Says Feels Gutted Over Having No Involvement

Recently, it was revealed that the CW hit show that lasted for 15 seasons Supernatural has a prequel in the works. According to reports, the actor of the original series Jensen Ackles who played Dean Winchester is a part of the development and will also be narrating the show. However, his co-star Jared Padalecki was shocked to find the news over the internet.

Jared Padalecki who played the lead role of Samuel Winchester was shocked to find out about the spin-off over the internet. The actor took to Twitter and expressed disappointment that the team did not reach out to him. Tagging Jensen he wrote in a tweet, "Dude. Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. I'm excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever."

Notably, Padalecki and Ackles both have served as executive producers of the hit show that wrapped up in 2020. When a concerned fan asked whether he was joking, he clarified that he wasn't. "No. It's not. This is the first I've heard about it," he replied.

Apart from Ackles, Supernatural co-executive producer Robbie Thompson is also a part of the development and reportedly will be writing script for the spinoff. In a now-deleted tweet, Jared had also tagged him in another tweet saying, "Et tu brute? Wow. What a truly awful thing you've done," it read and added, "#Bravo you coward."

However, on Friday morning, Padalecki returned to Twitter with a supportive tweet for the Supernatural family. He wrote, "Hey world. Thank you for the love. Please PLEASE don't send any hate or threats. I care deeply about everybody involved and would be in true misery if any of them were harmed or threatened."

Hours later, Padalecki and Ackles tweeted that they had a "great talk" and seemed to have resolved the issues between them. Meanwhile, neither of them have confirmed if Padalecki will be associated with the upcoming spin-off.

Love you @jarpad …

Miss these talks. I forgot how much face time we always used to get. And I miss that too. I know you’re busy…as am I, but you’re still my brother. I miss you, pal. https://t.co/KtRKYkvc2K — Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) June 25, 2021

Talking about The Winchesters, the show will be CW's third attempt to launch a spin-off of Supernatural after two failed pilots. The show is set to revolve around John and Mary, parents of Supernatural brothers Sam (Padalecki) and Dean (Ackles). The story will recount their love story and journey as monster hunters, with Dean serving as narrator.