Jennifer Aniston Reveals Friends Reunion Reminded Her Of Her ‘Hardest Time’, Walked Off Set Couple Of Times

Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she did not enjoy the Friends Reunion as much as the fans did. The actress during an interview revealed that shooting the reunion was not easy as it reminded her od one of the hardest things she had to do.

Jennifer said that she was 'just so naive walking into' Friends Reunion and it reminded her of one of the difficult phases of her life and that when on sets, she had to 'walk out at certain points'. She told Hollywood Reporter, "I think we were just so naive walking into it, thinking, 'How fun is this going to be? They're putting the sets back together, exactly as they were.' Then you get there and it's like, 'Oh right, I hadn't thought about what was going on the last time I was actually here'."

"And it just took me by surprise because it was like, 'Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life?' It was all very jarring and, of course, you've got cameras everywhere and I'm already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you could say, so I had to walk out at certain points. I don't know how they cut around it," she added.

Earlier this year, in May, the cast of FRIENDS reunited 17 years after the finale episode premiered in May 2004. The reunion was scheduled to take place last year but got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Apart from Jennifer other cast members including Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer returned for the special episode.