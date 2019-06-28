Jennifer Winget Is Doing An Item Number In Her FIRST Web Series?

Jennifer Winget is one of the most gorgeous, talented and versatile actresses in the television industry. We have seen the actress playing a cute and bubbly role in Dil Mill Gayee, an innocent yet mature girl in Bepannaah and a negative role in Beyhadh. Fans loved her in all her avatars. She will now be seen entering the digital space with Ekta Kapoor's web series Code M. In the web series, the actress will be seen playing yet another never-seen-before role Monica, a military lawyer!

According to the Tellychakkar report, Jennifer will be seen doing an item number in the series. The actress has been working on her body language to suit that of an Army officer. Apart from Jennifer, the show also star actors like Rajat Kapoor, Tanuj Virwani, Madhurima Roy, Meghana Kaushik, Gautam Ahuja, and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

In an interview to Mid-day, the actress revealed that she was sold on the concept and the powerful character in the first meeting with Ekta Kapoor. Regarding training, she said, "Luckily, I had a dedicated team who helped me achieve that (work on body language). Plus, we have Army personnel on set to guide us on the do's and don'ts, to keep it as authentic as possible."

About the hype regarding digital shows, the actress says, "At the end of the day, it's all about acting. The medium has changed, but my job hasn't. I will put in as much effort for this project as I have done for my previous shows."

Well, we are sure that fans are eagerly waiting to see her as an army officer in her maiden web project.

