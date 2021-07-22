Jennifer Winget Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says 'Corona Came A-Knocking & Caught Me Off-Guard'

The pandemic is not over yet, but the entertainment industry, which suffered major loss last year, is now slowly gaining momentum. Many makers have begun shooting and actors have resumed work following all safety protocols. Recently, Jennifer Winget was all set to resume shoot for the second season of web series Code M on July 20. As per Spotboye report, before resuming the shoot the actress went through precautionary test for COVID-19 and tested positive for the virus.

Now, Jennifer took to her Instagram account to reveal the same. The actress shared in her post that she has tested positive for Coronavirus in an unexpected way! She also added in her post that she is asymptomatic and is fine.

The Bepannaah actress wrote, "Down but not out... YES, It's TRUE! Corona came a-knocking and caught me off guard .. 🙄 . But know that, I am asymptomatic and feel absolutely fine. So to everyone worried and concerned, don't be! 🥰."

She further wrote, "Here to report that I am quarantining, whining and dining and cannot wait to kick back in action. A bummer, this, but promise it's only a minor blip, just paused for a bit to emerge stronger, better, healthier and raring to go. Thank you for all your wishes. But Covid aint got nothing on me! Be back sooner than you know. Signing off with hugs and kisses... Or I best, better not! 😁🤍."

Jennifer's friends from the industry and fans commented on her post and wished her a speedy recovery.

Her Bepannaah co-star Namita Dubey wrote, "Aw! Take care and get back stronger love 🙌." Shehzad Sheikh commented, "Get well soon!!! 🤗🤗🤗." Mouni Roy commented, "☹️ hoping praying you bounce back stronger soonest. Sending you lots of love Jen ❤️🧿," and Drashti Dhami wrote, "Take care ❤❤."

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Jennifer had hinted about joining the shooting of Code M. She captioned a picture as, "And so part deux for Code M begins...faces beaming, excited to reunite and raring to go with captain @akshayindahouse and @samkhan @altbalaji @ektarkapoor. @tanujvirwani come soon!"

Code M is about Indian Army Lawyer Monica Mehra, who discovers a conspiracy while investigating a military encounter case. Her study exposes many Indian Army's secrets.