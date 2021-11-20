Jeremy Renner Says Hawkeye Redefines What A Superhero Can Be: He Is A Real-Life Hero With A Bow

Jeremy Renner is gearing up for the release of the Marvel series Hawkeye on Disney+Hotstar. The show not only will see reprise the role of Clint Barton AKA Hawkeye but will also introduce Kate Bishop, an archer superheroine played by Hailee Steinfeld. The leading cast of the show recently opened up about what fans can expect from the new Marvel series and Jeremy revealed that the show will redefine what it means to be a superhero.

Notably, the series set in the post-blip world will see Hawkeye who is trying to go back to being a family man leaving behind his vigilante days after Avengers: Infinity War. However, during the Christmas break, Clint ends up teaming up with Kate Bishop to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

Talking about the show, Jeremy Renner said, "Clint Barton is one of the original six Avengers - and everyone aside from Clint and Natasha has superpowers. That alone establishes a kind of everyman quality, but then you throw in the fact that he has family and changes diapers all while slinging arrows, and I think it redefines what a Super Hero can be. He may not be able to fly or have super strength but he is a real-life hero with a bow."

Jeremy also revealed to Collider that he enjoyed working on the show because films can be story-driven, while long from storytelling gave them a chance to explore the characters. "I kept telling people at Marvel, let's not try to overwrite this, we can put Clint and Kate in any scenario that's what people want to watch. They can be seen doing something as mundane as going to the grocery store, but it adds to the deepening of their relationship, respect even humour. A lot will be explored as we get to spend more time with these characters."

Directed for television by directors Rhys Thomas and Bert & Bertie, the six-episode series also features Vera Farmiga, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, Alaqua Cox and Florence Pugh, along with Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld.

Hawkeye will be a weekly release with the first episode releasing on November 24.