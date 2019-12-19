Jimmy Sheirgill Is All Set To Make His Digital Debut With A Web Series Titled Rangbaaz Phirse

Jimmy Sheirgill is all set to make his digital debut with Zee5’s political-action thriller series titled Rangbaaz Phirse. The talented actor in a recent media interaction stated that the show’s USP was its emotional quotient. Jimmy said, “The show is set in Rajasthan, so we worked very hard to get the dialect and the atmosphere right. Besides action, I feel emotion is the USP of this show. I can lay a bet that if you don’t cry in the last 20 minutes of the show, I am ready to lose anything! I am happy the way the show has turned out.”

He went on to add, “This series is inspired by people who weren’t likely to become criminals but the system made them criminals. It is about a topper, a gold medalist. He cleared the UPSC exam and he could have joined the Force as an IPS (Indian Police Service) officer. He wanted to do something for the country. Our story is about what happens and how, when such a man becomes a criminal.”

When asked if he had done any 'rangbaazi' in life, Jimmy said: "I am a very coward sort of a man. I don't get into 'rangbaazi'. If you want to know about my 'rangbaazi', you should go to Patiala and ask people there." The trailer of the series was recently launched in Mumbai.

Besides Jimmy, the series also stars Sharad Kelkar, Spruha Joshi, Sushant Singh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Gul Panag and Harsh Chhaya in pivotal roles. The show is directed by Sachin Pathak and written by Siddharth Mishra respectively. Rangbaaz Phirse is all set to premiere on Zee5 on December 20.