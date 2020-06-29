July 2020: Hanna, Breathe 2, Vivarium And More Coming To Amazon Prime Video

As all theatrical releases get pushed back for another month, everyone will have to turn to their favourite streaming platform once more. If Amazon Prime Video is your favourite, fasten your seatbelts as they are all set to bring forth a list of new, as well as timeless shows with the July 2020 update. The variety of shows and films include a biopic of Muhammad Ali, a science-fiction thriller depicting a suburban nightmare and a Tyler Perry romantic comedy.

Some of the new and old films coming to Amazon Prime in July are Pineapple Express, Vivarium, Ali, Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist, The Tourist, Hitch and more. In terms of TV, some new shows this season are Hanna, Absentia, Lego City Adventures, Suits, Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe Into The Shadows, Jim Gaffigan's comedy special alongside the classic drama, The Fosters.

After Netflix, Amazon Prime Video has also added a separate catalogue called, Amplify Black Voices. The list will spotlight films and shows by African American artists, some of which will also be available to watch for free, such as Just Mercy, Watchmen, Ava DuVernay's historical drama Selma and Spike Lee film Do the Right Thing.

July 1 52 Pick-Up (1986) Ali (2001) An Eye For An Eye (1966) Anaconda (1997) Big Fish (2003) Bug (1975) Buried (2010) Cold War (2013) Edge Of Darkness (2010) Flashback (1990) Hitch (2005) Hollowman (2000) Iron Eagle IV - On The Attack (1999) Megamind (2010) Midnight In Paris (2011) Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008) Panic Room (2002) Phase IV (1974) Pineapple Express (2008) Rabbit Hole (2010) Sliver (1993) Spanglish (2004) Starting Out In The Evening (2007) The Bounty (1984) The Devil's Rejects (2005) The Eye (2008) The Eye 2 (2004) The Forbidden Kingdom (2008) The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete (2013) Antiques Roadshow: Season 17 (PBS Living) Arthur: Season 1 (PBS Kids) Bates Around the World: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family) Beyond the Pole: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel) Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece) Hidden: Season 1 (Acorn TV) Instinto: Season 1 (Pantaya) Lego City Adventures: Season 1 Lone Ranger: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever) Modus: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece) Public Enemy: Season 1 (Sundance Now) Suits: Season 9 The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever) July 3- 10 Hanna: Season 2 - Amazon Original Series The Fosters: Seasons 1-5 The Tourist (2010) Breathe Into The Shadows : Season 2 July 11-20 Vivarium (2020) Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer (2020) The Weekend (2019) Absentia: Season 3 - Amazon Original Series Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love (2019) July 21-30 Radioactive (2019) - Amazon Original Movie If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist - Amazon Original Special Good Deeds (2012) Animal Kingdom: Season 4

