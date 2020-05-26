June 2020: Artemis Fowl, Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 And More Coming To Disney Plus Hotstar

Disney Plus Hotstar, earlier this week, announced the films and Tv shows, which will be joining the streaming platform in the coming month. If you have binge-watched the Star Wars series and old Disney originals, the list of the upcoming shows will bring you some relief.

While the platform already holds a number of Disney princess films, you might have missed the beloved Tarzan series. The 1999 original and its 2005 sequel will be coming to Disney Plus Hotstar, along with the live-action film adaption of Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief. The streaming platform will also be premièring an original film, Artemis Fowl, based on Eoin Colfer's 2001 YA novel. While it was originally set to release in theatres, it is directly coming to the streaming service due to the ongoing pandemic. Other originals also include the documentary titled Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2.

Sitcoms like Raven's Home, Howie Mandel's Animals Doing Things, Schoolhouse Rock and 101 Dalmatians will also be coming to Disney in June 2020. Here is a complete list of the upcoming movies and TV shows.

June 5 Alaska's Grizzly Gauntlet (season 1) America's Greatest Animals Chasing the Equinox Howie Mandel's Animals Doing Things (seasons 1-2) The Greeks (season 1) Secrets of The Wild India (season 1) Weird but True! (seasons 1-2) Wild Hawaii (season 1) Women of Impact: Changing the World June 12 Artemis Fowl Mighty Med (seasons 1-2) The Liberty Story The Story of the Animated Drawing Walt & El Grupo June 19 Big Sur: Wild California Muppet Babies Play Date (season 1) 101 Dalmatians (1997) (season 1) Schoolhouse Rock (season 1) Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy June 26 Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 Man in Space Mars and Beyond Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief Raven's Home (season 3) Tarzan Tarzan II

