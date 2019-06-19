Kaafir Complete Web Series LEAKED Online For Download In HD Quality!

Viewers' Comments: Itish Nigam

"Just finished #kaafir on @ZEE5India. only one word @deespeak. you deserve national award for this..what a performance..i was hooked..you made me cry..emotional...and so what not...u were amazing..loved every scene of the series and kudos to @mohituraina for a terrific role..."

SORRU SINGH ⚡

"Just finished watching #Kaafir streaming on @ZEE5India show. A very relevant show. Take a Bow @deespeak hat's off you, Your best performance till date, loved your genuineness, simplicity & body language! You made the character come alive in the best way possible !! 💗 💗"

Rahul Yadav

"Emotionally drained after watching #kaafir, flawless acting by @deespeak @mohituraina .This webseries tells you that you must put humanity over everything else. If you are reading this and havent watched it yet then you must watch this masterpiece. #HumanityIsMyReligion."

HEVIN PATEL AKKI

"Watched #kaafir the most engaging & emotional series with outstanding direction, screenplay & performance by @deespeak @mohituraina are just next level. Specially the poem in the end "Log ladte hai milne ke liye... " was just awesome. Best series of @ZEE5Premium."

Prayank Sharma

"If movies/series about humanity mean anything to you, open your book/list to a new page and place #kaafir on the top of it. It belongs there. @deespeak how many times are you going to leave us all floored? (Trick question: Please never stop)"

Rohit Agharkar

"#Kaafir on @ZEE5India is such a well made series! Absolutely amazing & compelling acting by @deespeak & @mohituraina A sensitive topic presented so intelligently! This one's got me hooked to the TV! 👌👌👌👌👌👌"

Jatin Kumar

"#Kaafir is the best web-series among all that I have watched. I was eagerly waiting for this one and binge-watched all episodes in less than 12 hours. Kashmir's beauty was wonderful. Thanks and lots of love😍 to @deespeak, @mohituraina and @chink_ster . #HumanityIsMyReligion ."