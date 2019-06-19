Kaafir Complete Web Series LEAKED Online For Download In HD Quality!
Kaafir is a historical drama that reveals the inhuman situation of Pakistani prisoners in India, who are mistakenly classified as militants because of the cross-border tensions. The series that stars Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina in the lead roles, is directed by Sonam Nair and written by Bhavani Iyer. The web series has eight episodes, which was streamed on Zee5 on June 15. The show received good reviews from the viewers and critics. Unfortunately, the web series has been leaked online and all episodes are available online and that too in HD quality.
Take a look at what the viewers have to say about Dia Mirza's Kaafir!
Viewers' Comments: Itish Nigam
"Just finished #kaafir on @ZEE5India. only one word @deespeak. you deserve national award for this..what a performance..i was hooked..you made me cry..emotional...and so what not...u were amazing..loved every scene of the series and kudos to @mohituraina for a terrific role..."
SORRU SINGH ⚡
"Just finished watching #Kaafir streaming on @ZEE5India show. A very relevant show. Take a Bow @deespeak hat's off you, Your best performance till date, loved your genuineness, simplicity & body language! You made the character come alive in the best way possible !! 💗 💗"
Rahul Yadav
"Emotionally drained after watching #kaafir, flawless acting by @deespeak @mohituraina .This webseries tells you that you must put humanity over everything else. If you are reading this and havent watched it yet then you must watch this masterpiece. #HumanityIsMyReligion."
HEVIN PATEL AKKI
"Watched #kaafir the most engaging & emotional series with outstanding direction, screenplay & performance by @deespeak @mohituraina are just next level. Specially the poem in the end "Log ladte hai milne ke liye... " was just awesome. Best series of @ZEE5Premium."
Prayank Sharma
"If movies/series about humanity mean anything to you, open your book/list to a new page and place #kaafir on the top of it. It belongs there. @deespeak how many times are you going to leave us all floored? (Trick question: Please never stop)"
Rohit Agharkar
"#Kaafir on @ZEE5India is such a well made series! Absolutely amazing & compelling acting by @deespeak & @mohituraina A sensitive topic presented so intelligently! This one's got me hooked to the TV! 👌👌👌👌👌👌"
Jatin Kumar
"#Kaafir is the best web-series among all that I have watched. I was eagerly waiting for this one and binge-watched all episodes in less than 12 hours. Kashmir's beauty was wonderful. Thanks and lots of love😍 to @deespeak, @mohituraina and @chink_ster . #HumanityIsMyReligion ."
