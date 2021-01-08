Kaagaz, Marvel Legends & Pieces Of A Woman; Here's What You Can Watch This Weekend On OTT Platforms

Apart from Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, ZEE5 and Disney+ Hotstar also has interesting releases this weekend. While the Hollywood film The Secret Garden hits the big screens, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Kaagaz has released on ZEE5. In regional releases, we also have Maara, the official Tamil remake of the critically-acclaimed Malayalam film Charlie, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy.

Here is a complete list of our recommendations of what to watch this weekend,

Kaagaz

The Pankaj Tripathi-starrer is being praised by fans and critics after its release on ZEE5, on January 7. The film based on a true story, follows Bharat Lal who has been declared dead on papers. Bharat struggles to prove he is alive and soon releases that there are more people like him. He then forms a political party to gain the government's attention and takes out his own funeral procession. Directed by Satish Kaushik, the film is the best release this week, especially if you are a Pankaj Tripathi fan.

Pieces Of A Woman

Pieces of a Woman starring Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf as the lead couple is directed by Kornél Mundruczó and produced by Martin Scorsese. The film follows the life of Martha Weiss, who loses her child during home birth and faces the vilified midwife in the court. The deeply emotional journey which brought viewers to tears was highly praised for the performances of Kirby, and LaBeouf. The film premiered on September 4, 2020, at the 77th Venice International Film Festival and received positive reviews.

History of Swear Words

Netflix's new series History of Swear Words, presented by Nicholas Cage consists of six episodes that explore the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words. The show features several comedians and actors as they talk about different curse words, alongside etymology experts and historians explain the history behind them.

Marvel Studio: Legends S01

If you can't wait for another week for WandaVision's release, Disney+ Hotstar is bringing a new show based on your favourite MCU heroes titled, Marvel Studios: Legends. The show premiering today (January 8, 2021), will focus on Marvel characters, their journey through the series and revisit some of their most iconic moments. It will also bring the spotlight on Wanda Maximoff and Vision, the heroes of the upcoming Marvel show.

