Kaali 2 Web Series Review: Paoli Dam Returns With The Same Craze In The ZEE5 Original's Season 2

Abhishek Banerjee As Drug Lord Sonu

While in season one viewers saw the story through Kaali's eyes, in season two, we see Kaali through the antagonist's viewpoint. The first episode introduces us to the real bad guy in the ZEE5 original, played by Abhishek Banerjee aka Sonu. The show also promises us that this time around Kaali will not be able to fend off this villain so easily. The Shanghai drug lord has his mind set on Kaali and she will have to deal with a lot more than the Kolkata police force and a few gang members.

Directed by Aritra Sen, the story takes several detours as it travels between season one and two. While it might throw you off a bit at first, the story quickly adjusts to the new pace giving us more insight into what actually happened when Kaali managed to save Sunny's life and how Sonu, Shanghai's drug lord is now on her tail.

Rahul Banerjee As Special Branch Officer Aniket

Paoli Dam and Rahul Banerjee, both leave no stone unturned with their performances in the show. While we don't get to see Paoli much in action in the first three episodes, the story is sure to lead her in some dire situations. Her character as the active killer, is just as impressive as she is trying to justify her acts in season two. Abhishek Banerjee, on the other hand, is yet to show his impressive acting skills. Chak De India fame Vidya Malvade also shows up in the first episode of the new season with an impressive twist and has more screen time in the following episodes, with a strong character.

Vidya Malavade As DCP Manvi Gupta

The mediocre screenplay and dialogues at times take away the show's charm but the actors managed to keep the audience hooked. The episode's duration also work in the show's favour, as it keeps the story crisp and to the point. Just by watching season two, fans can figure out what happened in seasons one, which also gives new fans a chance to dive into the show without having to watch season one.

Overall, Kaali 2 is an engaging thriller, which will show viewers the intense and haunting crime world that dwells beneath the streets of Mumbai and Delhi.