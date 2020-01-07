    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kabir Khan: The Forgotten Army Was My First Film Script, But Was Too Big Of A Project Until Now

      By
      |

      Kabir Khan is moving from the big screen to digital space with the Amazon Prime Video's The Forgotten Army. The filmmaker has been working on bringing the story to the audience for about two decades. The web series is based on true events that took place in the 1940s during the World War II era, and Subhas Chandra Bose's Indian National Army (Azad Hind Fauj).

      kabie

      Kabir Khan, at the start of his career, had filmed a documentary of the same name back in 1999, it documents real-life events of the Azad Hind Fauj narrated by two veterans of Indian National Army - Captain Lakshmi Sehgal, the commander of the women's infantry unit- Rani Jhansi regiment and Colonel Gurubaksh Singh Dhillon.

      During the trailer unveiling, Kabir went on to reveal this was the first script he wrote and wished to make it his first film, he said, "This has been my passion project for almost two decades now. This is the story that made me want to be a filmmaker, everyone has this one story that makes you want to become a storyteller, this was mine. It has lived with me for so many years, because as a young 'out of college' filmmaker I got the chance to witness the story from Captain Lakshmi Sehgal and Colonel Gurubaksh Singh Dhillon's point of view."

      Kabir also revealed he travelled with the two veterans to the locations where the battles took place in 1940. They had travelled across Thailand, Berline and other areas of the war. He added, "it is an experience that will always stay with me. So I wrote it into a script, it was my first film script. But when I came back to Mumbai, I realized nobody was going to let me make such a big film as a new filmmaker.

      So I first started with Kabul Express. Then every time I used to bring this script to studios, but it was still too big to be made and it didn't happen until now. And I am glad it happened with Amazon, they stood like a rock behind me and let me capture my dream on screen." Kabir ended.

      The series will launch on Amazon's streaming service on January 24, 2020. The Forgotten Army stars Sunny Kaushal, debutante Sharvari Wagh, Karanvir Malhotra, M.K. Raina, Rohit Chaudhary, newcomer TJ Bhanu and more. Directed and co-written by Kabir, the series' season one reportedly consists of five episodes.

      Kabir Khan's The Forgotten Army Is About Real Men and Women Who Fought In The Azad Hind Fauj

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue