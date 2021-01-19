Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Ali Abbas Zafar Over Tandav Controversy, Asks 'Hai Himmat Allah Ka Mazaak Udaane Ki?'

Kangana Ranaut on Monday (January 18) opened up about the recent controversy surrounding the Amazon Prime Video web show Tandav. After several complaints were filed against the makers, director Ali Abbas Zafar issued an 'unconditional apology'. However, Kangana refused to accept it and claimed that the show is 'Hindu phobic, atrocious and objectionable'.

Kangana opened up about the show by replying to BJP leader Kapil Sharma's objection to Ali Abbas Zafar's apology. The actress wrote, "माफ़ी माँगने केलिये बचेगा कहाँ? ये तो सीधा गला काट देते हैं, जिहादी देश फ़तवा निकाल देते हैं लिब्रु मीडिया वर्चूअल लिंचिंग कर देती है, तुम्हें ना सिर्फ़ जान से मार दिया जाएगा बल्कि उस मौत को भी जस्टिफ़ाई किया जाएगा, बोलो @aliabbaszafar है हिम्मत अल्लाह का मज़ाक़ उड़ाने की ?"(Where will he be left to apologize? They cut the throat straight away, jihadi countries remove fatwa, Libru media does virtual lynchings. You will not only be killed, but your death will also be justified. @aliabbaszafar do you have the courage to make fun of Allah?) (sic)

The original tweet by BJP leader Kapil Sharma, written in Hindi said, "Ali Abbas Zafar Ji - you should apologize for making a movie on your religion. Why does freedom of expression exist only with our religion? Be ashamed of making fun of your only God. Law of India will hold you accountable for your crimes. Withdraw the poisonous content, 'Tandav' has to be removed."

In another tweet, Kangana also slammed the show for its content, which she claimed was not up to the mark. The tweet read, "The problem isn't just the Hindu phobic content, it's also creatively poor and deprived, atrocious and objectionable on every level hence deliberately placed controversial scenes. Put them in jail not just for criminal intentions but also for torturing the viewer #tandavwebseries."

The problem isn’t just the Hindu phobic content, it’s also creatively poor and deprived,atrocious and objectionable on every level hence deliberately placed controversial scenes. Put them in jail not just for criminal intentions but also for torturing the viewer #tandavwebseries https://t.co/bmeaPzgkA5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 18, 2021

Apart from political leaders, netizens also called out the makers for the sequence featuring actor Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub. According to reports, the police complaints have stated that the scene insults the Hindu God Shiv and hurts Hindu sentiments.

Earlier this week, a criminal complaint was filed before a Delhi court seeking action against OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and the makers of the web series including director, writers and producers. The complaint has been filed under Section 200 of the CrPC which seeks summoning, commencing trial and punishing the accused persons alleging that the web series is provoking communal disharmony and is hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

