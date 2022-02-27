Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp: Court Vacates Stay Order, The Show To Stream As Per Plan

Kangana Ranaut, the National award-winning actress is making her digital debut with the much-awaited reality show, Lock Upp. The show, which is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor had recently made headlines after it was accused of plagiarism. However, the court has vacated the stay order again Lock Upp, and the Kangana Ranaut show will stream as per plans.

To the unversed, the streaming of Lock Upp was in trouble after the court issued a stay order against the show post the plagiarism allegations came up. It was reported that the concept of the Kangana Ranaut show is owned by Pride Media and its head, Sanober Baig.

According to the reports published by IWMBUZZ, the court vacated the stay order against Lock Upp after a long legal tussle between Ekta Kapoor's Alt Balaji and Prime Media. In that case, the Kangana Ranaut show will stream on Alt Balaji and MX Player as per the plans, from today (February 27, Sunday). More details on the show are expected to be out very soon.