Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp In False Controversy For Plagiarism?

Kangana Ranaut is someone who has been in controversies for various reasons for various things she has said or done. But this time when the actress is all set to make her OTT debut with one of the most controversial reality shows in India Lock Upp someone has accused her of plagiarism.

While the case that has been filed is for plagiarism the sources close to the reality show suggest that it is false and the makers have not plagiarized any content or matter in the show.

Kangana Ranaut who is making her OTT debut with one of the most controversial reality shows in India has been charged with an FIR. The actress who is promoting her show without any controversy or any negativity around has been slammed by an FIR, which is not true.

According to the sources close to Lock Upp, all of the things Kangana is accused of are false and are deliberate attempts to do bad publicity of the unique show. Kangana has been busy promoting her show. Now, once again she has been dragged to defend, there has been a fresh FIR against her. Kangana Ranaut is once again embroiled in a case.