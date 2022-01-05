Kapil Sharma's First Stand-Up Special 'I'm Not Done Yet' To Premiere On Netflix on THIS Date; MUST WATCH Promo

Kapil Sharma is known as King of Comedy. After doing a few television shows, now the comedian is debuting in OTT platform. A few months ago, Kapil had announced about the same, and now, keeping his promise, he has revealed a couple of promos- one about his release date, another he has given a glimpse of his show and believe us, you don't want to miss this!

Kapil Sharma's first stand up special is titled as Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet. In the first promo, he has named it so as he is really not done yet! The actor also revealed the released date of his show and it's January 28.

He captioned the video as, "Let's meet on 28th January on your Netflix screen with my first stand-up special Kapil Sharma: I'm not done yet." In the 1-minute 34-second long video, Kapil is seen introducing himself and saying, "Hi this is Kapil Sharma and I'm from Amritsar and I'm done with my English. Thank you."

He then goes on to say in Hindi, "Actually, I had never taken comedy seriously because we are joking around all the time. It comes naturally to us. We're from Punjab so we love joking around. I didn't know it was something you could get paid for."

He then reveals as an artist, he wants to do more and Netiflix attracted him as it is available in around 190 countries. He then goes on to say, "Everyone said that they are interested in listening to my story. I was like seriously? You can say that this is my story in my own style."

In the very first promo of the show, he gave the glimpse of his stand-up comedy and revealed how one tweet (that he made after he was drunk) costed him Rs 9 lakh and added that even his entire education didn't cost as much as that one line! He then tells that he wants to sue Twitter, as they didn't notify his tweet as 'Drunk tweet, just ignore', like how they mark some of the politician's tweets as 'manipulated tweet'.

The Kapil Sharma Show Trends On Twitter After RRR Team Graces The Show; Fans All Praise For Jr NTR

The Kapil Sharma Show: Sunny Leone Complains Kapil Never Calls Her; Comedian's Reply Will Make You LOL

Kapil then goes on to joke that all those tweets that he wrote were not his, but others. He concludes the joke by saying that although a few tweets were indeed his, just because of a small tweet, one cannot blacklist an artist.