Kapil Sharma I'm Not Done Yet Review: Netflix Comedy Special Is More Of A Ted Talk With A Few Laughs

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath Director: Sahil Chhabaria

Available On: Netflix

Language: Hindi/ English

Duration: 54 Minutes

Plot: The comedy special Kapil Sharma I'm Not Done Yet marks' Kapil Sharma's first collaboration with Netflix.

Review: Kapil Sharma has had his own set of controversies over the past couple of years, the stand-up comedian decided to address them all on the red stage. The comedy special titled Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet is precisely an hour-long explanation of the sentence like its written for an English exam composition - strong start, wobbyly middle, tappering end.

Kapil Sharma takes his time with the special and visits through every important, emotional or otherwise moment in his life, like this is his first and last Netflix show. He is joined by his band, her co-stars and his family and friends so his usual TV show but with a red background with a slightly better budget. The show begins with Kapil reminding this is not for TV and he knows enligsh, something he will continue to remind everyone for the next hour.

Some other things he continues to mention several times is his brush with politics, his controversial tweets and his experience with depression. The only part worth listening to with and without the jokes is the last one. Kapil shines his best when taking digs at himself and not in a self depricating way but, making his audience feel less alone way. He continues to mention his therapy session and also reflects on how things have changed since then for him. How his thinking and ideology has changes since, which for the best is commendable.

However, the pace does not match up with the joke- laugh ratio. With his co-stars, family and friends in the seats the laughter soon enough begins to tapper off like his topic and sounds like a cued up sitcom background sound. Still, Kapil does manage to get a few good laughs in most of which are part of the trailer for the special.

While there are little jokes at the end of the show, he does end it on an emotional note by sharing a tribute to his father. He sings a song in English, which he belives would also shock his father, and he assures people once again that he is not done yet, and will return with more.

Overall, Kapil Sharma I'm Not Done Yet comes off as an emotional Ted Talk with laughs for icebreaker. However, its not all bad and hopefully through trial, error and feedback we will see a great set soon enough.