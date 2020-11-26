Karan Johar Assures Madhur Bhandarkar That ‘Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’ Won't Dent His Work

Recently, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar had accused Karan Johar of tweaking a title he owned called 'Bollywood Wives' and using it for an upcoming reality web series by Dharma Productions. The series by Dharma Productions is called The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

Karan has responded to Madhur's allegation in an open letter, and reassured him that the title they have chosen is new and different. He added that the series is being promoted under the hashtag 'Fabulous Lives'. He also apologized to Madhur by saying that he did not see the title upsetting him.

"Dear Madhur, Our relationship goes back a long way and we have both been a part of this close-knit industry for many, many years. Through all these years. I have been an ardent admirer of your work and I have always wished the best for you," began Karan in his open letter.

He continued, "I know you have been upset with us. I humbly apologise for any grievance that has been caused to you during the course of the last few weeks. However, I would want to clarify that we have chosen this new and different title -The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives keeping in mind the non-fiction format of our reality-based franchise series. As our title was distine, I did not foresee it upsetting you as it has and for that I duly apologise."

He added. "I want to inform you that we have been promoting our series with the hashtag "Fabulous Lives" on all social media platforms, which is the franchise title we intend to go ahead with. We assure you that the format, nature, audience and the title of our series are different and would not in any manner dent or encumber the exploitation of your work."

"I hope we can move away and onward from this and continue to make exceptionally good content for our audiences. I wish you the very best for all your endeavours and look forward to watching your work," concluded Karan.

Earlier, Madhur had shared pictures of the notices he had sent to Dharma Productions and other bodies such as the Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA), Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

