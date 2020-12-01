Karan Johar Has Epic Response To Being Called ‘The Favourite Wife' In Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Karan Johar has been making the headlines for his recent Netflix show titled, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The filmmaker recently apologised to Madhur Bhandarkar over the title row and is now trending for his befitting reply to a troll on Twitter calling him the 'favourite wife' in the reality show.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives released on November 27, and since its release, netizens have shared their reviews on Twitter. A tweet of one such user said, "I think we can all agree that the favourite wife in #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives is Karan Johar. #NetflixIndia."

Karan didn't shy away from the troll and quote-tweeted the same. He commented, "Ok this really made me laugh! A troll with a sense of humour is so refreshing! Thanks Doc!"

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Also Saw Karan Johar In Several Scenes Notably, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives features Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana Pandey, and Samir Soni's wife Neelam Kothari. Sharing his excitement for the show earlier, Karan shared a picture with the "Bollywood wives." He also shared an emotional note on the friendship he shares with the four-star wives and their husbands. Karan's IG Post Sharing Excitement For The Show He wrote, "A friendship spanning over two decades....we have loved and lived through frivolous fights, emotional breakdowns, party times, morale lows and also so much happiness. The fact that the four of them are on a @netflix_in show makes me so excited and exhilarated for them! Love us! Troll us! But we know you won't ignore us! Here we are #fabulouslives of these gals." Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Is Streaming On Netflix The new Netflix show, a reality series titled ‘fabulous lives', is the first season which features the Bollywood wives. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is streaming on Netflix from November 27.

