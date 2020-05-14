Karan Johar Spreads The Word About New Web Series ‘Post Covid 19-The Rise Of A New Dawn’

The world is reeling under the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Media & Entertainment industry has also been deeply impacted by the current pandemic. The degrees may perhaps vary but the uncertainty is being felt by one and all.

But the need of the hour is positivity and optimism.

Naik Naik & Company, has a longstanding relationship with the media and entertainment industry. This got Ameet Naik (Founder & Managing Partner of Naik Naik & Company) thinking on the need to create a platform, exclusively focused on and for the industry. The platform aims to bring together people and influencers from across the Media & Entertainment industry to share their thoughts on the real issues but more importantly on how do we overcome this and maximize the future i.e. how do we "Revive, Rediscover, Reinvent and Rebuild".

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Varun Dhawan too posted about this noble initiative on their social media platform, supporting the cause.

The platform will have panelists ideating about the future and sharing their perspective on the way forward. Naik Naik and Co. will also discuss the legal landscape and how to build a cohesive commercial and legal environment.

Naik Naik & Company's web series "COVID 19- THE RISE OF A NEW DAWN" premiers this Friday, May 15, 2020. The web series will have four episodes:

• Episode 1: COVID-19- Revive, Relive, Rebuild- the optimistic view - Live on May 15, 2020 between 6:30 pm-8pm (IST)

• Episode 2: Exploring new avenues- OTT the game changer - Live on May 16, 2020 between 2pm-3:30 pm (IST)

• Episode 3: Reinvent and Rediscover - talent and talent manager's perspective- Live on May 16, 2020 between 6:00 pm-7:30 pm (IST)

• Episode 4: Insurance version 2.0-the mantra of Mission Rebuild- Live on May 17, 2020 between 6:00 pm-7:30pm (IST)

The four episodes of the webinar will be conducted live on Naik Naik & Company's Facebook Page.

