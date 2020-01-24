Karan Johar Turns Cupid In Netflix's New Dating Show, What The Love!

After taking over radio with Calling Karan, the filmmaker is now turning towards digital platform as a host. Karan Johar will now turn cupid for his upcoming dating show for Netlfix titled, What The Love!

The new dating reality show will have Karan handpick a few contestants who will get a mind and soul makeover. The official description of the show by Netflix reads, "Having spent a good part of the last 20 years helping us understand love, Karan Johar is back on his mission with What The Love!, a show where contestants team up with Karan and his friends for an exciting journey of glitz, glamour and a lot of fun."

Karan as the love guru, will be accompanied with makeup and hair artist Shaan Muttathil and fashion and style expert Maneka Harinsinghani. The trailer also shows several other celebrities making cameos like Saif Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Huma Qureshi, Sunny Leone and more. Take a look:

Karan in the trailer also shows Karan interacting with the contestants, helping them understand and fall in love with themselves again. Karan also said in a statement, "Through this show, I want people to look inward and truly love and accept themselves so that they can find their path to their happily ever after."

The show, What The Love! is set to unveil on Netflix next week, January 30, 2020.

