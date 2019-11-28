Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee & Anurag Kashyap To Release Ghost Stories This New Year

After Lust Stories, filmmakers Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap are all set to spook audiences with Ghost Stories. Netflix announced the premiere date of the much-anticipated project, which is being dubbed as an edge-of-the-seat psychological drama on social media, and captioned the video, "When the clock strikes midnight, SCREAM. #GhostStories coming soon." - (sic)

The video has all the filmmakers giving their messages in a secret way. It starts with Karan Johar recording the statements of the filmmakers who reveal a few things about the series. Read on!

- Anurag: Last year we did Lust Stories and we had so much fun.

- Karan: Which you all saw and enjoyed, and we decided to go one step further.

- Zoya: We ventured into a space that none of us had been in before.

- Anurag: So this year we decided to do Ghost Stories.

- Dibakar: It is about things that are not really human.

- Anurag: Monsters, supernatural.

- Zoya: I really liked making the film but,

- Karan: Something that has changed things for all of us.

- Anurag: And things haven't been the same since.

- Zoya: Like innocent kindergarten rhymes are sending me running.

- Dibakar: Strange fascination and craving for a certain kind of food.

- Karan: I don't think I can ever look at big fat weddings the same way again.

- Anurag: Birdsongs don't sound sweet anymore to me.

The video ends with all the filmmakers saying, "So Netflix is going to put this out at midnight 12 am on January 1, bringing your new year with a scream. Good luck with that. Meanwhile, I have some exorcising to do."

'Ghost Stories' is an Indian anthology film consisting of four short films. The series stars Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Janhvi Kapoor, Avinash Tewari, Gulshan Devaiah, Kusha Kapila, Sukant Goel, Surekha Sikri and Vijay Verma in important roles.

