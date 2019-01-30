Karan Kundra & Yogita’s Dil Hi Toh Hai Season 2 Trailer Reminds Us Of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham!
After the success of season one, Ekta Kapoor is back with Dil Hi Toh Hai season two. The show was aired on ALT Balaji and Sony TV. Although the show didn't garner the required TRPs, the viewers loved the show and the jodi PaRit (Palak and Ritvik). But this time, the show will be streaming only on the digital platform. Karan Kundra shared the trailer and wrote, "Pyaar aur hate ki iss love story mein cupid banega 'parivaar'. Here's the trailer of #DilHiTohHai Season 2. Streaming from 2nd Feb on @altbalaji. New episodes every Tue- Thu-Sat." - (sic)
A Glimpse Of Dil Hi Toh Hai 2 Story
It has to be recalled that the first season ended with Ritvik and Palak's separation. The second season will take a 6-year leap. In the trailer, Ritvik's brother enters the house and is surprised to see the house so empty. Mamta reveals to her son that six years ago, Ritvik and Palak parted ways because of her. The flash back is shown where Palak informs Ritvik that she is pregnant and the babies are not Ritvik's (probably she lied to him so that he starts hating her).
Will Ritvik’s Brother Be Able To Reunite The Couple?
Ritvik asks Palak for divorce while the court asks them to stay together for 15 days. Although they hate each other, they decide to stay together in order to get rid of each other. Meanwhile, Mamta asks her son (Ritvik's brother) to reunite Ritvik and Palak. This reminds us of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, where Shahrukh's brother Hritik Roshan tries to get SRK back to the house.
Fans Excited About The Show!
Fans are excited and eager to watch their favourite show! While a few remembered K3G after watching the promo, many felt that it is a promising trailer! Check out the comments:
Fans’ Comments: BHasoodhi Nights
"I loved this. Superb. This trailer is actually looking like kabhi khushi kabhi gam. But with a twist younger brother try to together palak and ritwik instead of son and father." - (sic)
Fatimaarmaan_22
"This trailer look crazy super super super amazing ohhhhh god I'm hell excited cant wait for 2nd feb ohhhhhh man yippy💃💃💖" - (sic)
Reenie Dash
"Thank u so much for d amazing trailer 😍😍😍😍 can't wait more to see my cuties #Parit again on screen 😘😘😘😘.. Super excited to watch #DilHiTohHaiSeason2.... 🙏😍😘😍😍😍" - (sic)
Nagwa & @mtina0207
Nagwa Nona: Woooow such amazing & promising trailer i loooved it 🙈😍 all the very best for #DilHiTohHaiSeason2 😘😘❤❤🌹🌹 - (sic)
@mtina0207: That's awesome and the first look of 2nd season is awesome .. super congrats for igniting the aost fading interest again. - (sic)
Charu
"Thank you so much Ekta mam for the DhTH2 and bringing Parit back on screen. They create fire when they are together on screen. Loving it..love you too for DHTH. GOD bless you and altbalaji." - (sic)
Pyaar aur hate ki iss love story mein cupid banega 'parivaar' Here’s the trailer of #DilHiTohHai Season 2. Streaming from 2nd Feb on @altbalaji. New episodes every Tue- Thu-Sat. #ALTBalajiOriginal @ektaravikapoor @iyogitabihani @balajitelefilmslimited @sanayapithawalla @gurpreetbedi_22 @paras_kalnawat @asmita_s @rajeshwarisachdev @bijayanand @abhinavabu @poulomipolodas_official
