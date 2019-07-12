Karan Singh Grover’s BOSS Trailer Out: This Mystery Thriller Will Leave You Asking For More!
Missing the adrenaline rush which a mystery show brings with it? Keeping its promise of entertaining the audiences with unique concepts across genres, ALTBalaji brings its next original BOSS - Baap of Special Services that stars television's heartthrob Karan Singh Grover and gorgeous Sagarika Ghatge in the lead roles. The makers released the trailer which looks nothing less than intriguing with a lot of mystery written all over it. The never seen before pair will be seen creating magic on screen with their chemistry. Apart from the lead cast, the show features an ensemble cast which includes Gaurav Gera, Ayaz Khan, Tarun Mahilani and Dalljiet Kaur. Read on to know more and don't forget to watch the trailer at the end of the slider.
BOSS Story
BOSS is the story of Sudhir Kohli played by Karan Singh Grover, an undercover cop who is a specialist in solving homicide cases or cases where criminals often go undetected. Sudhir is a step ahead in his game but tends to remain a mystery for everyone. Is he a cop or a con artist? His real character seems to be the mystery within the mystery that the cops are trying to solve.
'Introduction Of A Mystery In The Mystery'
On the other hand, Sakshi Ranjan portrayed by Sagarika Ghatge, is a cop from a special crime branch and is on a mission to reveal his real identity. The initial few seconds of the trailer show Sakshi and Sudhir trying to nab the killer. But later, the plot intensifies as there is an 'introduction of a mystery in the mystery'.
Fans Love KSG’s Power-packed Performance
Going by the trailer, it looks like the makers inspiration took from James Bond films as we can see a sizzling romance of KSG with his lady love, and flirting with girls! Fans are loving the power-packed performances, especially that of KSG's! Check out a few fans' comments!
Fans Are Waiting To Watch The Show!
One of the users commented on YouTube, "This is called one power packed trailer! Full of entertainment, thrill, romance and what not! And KSG omgggg😍😍😍😍😍 Waitinggg 🤑🤑." - (sic)
Fans’ Comments
A few others wrote, "OMG 😍😍😍😍😍😍 Can't take My Eyes Ofg From Screen.. I am Dead..😍😍😍😍😍 Karan Singh Grover you are really Boss..," "😍😍😍😍😍anveshi Jain in series expect more hot scene for her," "Ksg... ab to dekhna pdega...🤣🤣🤣.. waiting for it..love it...😋😋" - (sic)
View this post on Instagram
Woh shaatir hai, lekin aashiq bhi hai. Woh harr case apne style se solve karta hai. #BOSS ki nazron se kuch nahi chhupta… magar uss par kiski nazar hai? Join the Baap of Special Services in a thrilling crime adventure! All episodes streaming 2nd August. #ALTBalajiOriginal @altbalaji @shobha9168 @iamksgofficial @sagarikaghatge @gauravgera @kaurdalljiet @ayazkhan701 @tarunmahilani @anveshi25 @mishal.raheja @memaheshshetty @ashishakapoor @baljitsinghchaddha @ankushhbhatt
A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektaravikapoor) on
BOSS will stream from August 2, 2019 on ALT Balaji! Are you excited about the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.
