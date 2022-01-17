Kareena Kapoor Khan Praises Soha Ali Khan On Her Latest Web Show Kaun Banegi Shikharwati On ZEE5

The
Multi-starrer
web
series
Kaun
Banegi
Shikharwati
premiered
last
week
on
ZEE5
and
it
has
been
garnering
some
great
reviews
&
feedback
from
the
audience
and
critics.
Recently,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
also
sister-in-law
of
Soha
Ali
Khan,
watched
the
entire
show
and
took
to
her
social
media
handle
to
praise
the
show
and
the
cast.
She
uploaded
a
poster
of
the
show
on
her
story
and
wrote,
“Super
fun
show…Really
enjoyed
this”.
Kaun
Banegi
Shikharwati
is
a
dramedy
on
the
life
of
a
Royal
King
(Naseeruddin
Shah)
and
his
dysfunctional
family.
It’s
a
series
full
of
drama
and
comedy
which
will
take
you
into
the
lives
of
Royal
Princesses
and
their
not
so
Royal
lifestyle.
The
series
is
produced
by
Applause
Entertainment
in
association
with
Emmay
Entertainment
and
directed
by
Gauravv
Chawla
and
Ananya
Banerjee.
The
show
premiered
on
January
7,
2022,
on
India’s
largest
homegrown
OTT
platform
ZEE5.