Kareena Kapoor Khan Praises Soha Ali Khan On Her Latest Web Show Kaun Banegi Shikharwati On ZEE5

The Multi-starrer web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati premiered last week on ZEE5 and it has been garnering some great reviews & feedback from the audience and critics.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan, also sister-in-law of Soha Ali Khan, watched the entire show and took to her social media handle to praise the show and the cast. She uploaded a poster of the show on her story and wrote, “Super fun show…Really enjoyed this”.

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati Review: Light-Hearted Dysfunctional Family Drama That Will Tickle Your Funny Bone

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati is a dramedy on the life of a Royal King (Naseeruddin Shah) and his dysfunctional family. It’s a series full of drama and comedy which will take you into the lives of Royal Princesses and their not so Royal lifestyle. The series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment and directed by Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee. The show premiered on January 7, 2022, on India’s largest homegrown OTT platform ZEE5.

Exclusive: Anya Singh On Working In ZEE5's Kaun Banegi Shikharwati: It Was An Absolute Treat

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati is streaming now only on ZEE5.