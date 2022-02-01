Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas; Who Will Host ALTBalaji’s Fearless Reality Show?

Right
after
ALTBalaji
and
MX
Player
revealed
that
the
OTT
would
be
coming
up
with
the
biggest
and
the
most
fearless
reality
show
with
a
hatke
concept,
social
media
went
abuzz
with
speculations
about
who
the
host
of
the
show
might
be.
Considering
that
Ekta
is
mounting
the
show
on
an
epic
scale,
it's
only
fair
that
the
show
will
have
a
big-ticket
Bollywood
name
as
host.
According
to
sources,
Ekta
is
very
close
to
the
biggest
name
in
Bollywood.
It's
being
said
that
the
streaming
giants
are
in
talks
with
the
leading
Bollywood
divas
of
the
industry
like
Shilpa
Shetty,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
or
Priyanka
Chopra
Jonas.
In
fact,
sources
close
to
the
development
also
said
that
talks
were
in
advanced
stage
with
Priyanka
Chopra
Jonas
who
is
eager
to
do
something
different
in
the
OTT
space.
The
actress
even
recently
commented
on
how
OTT
has
been
a
boon
for
the
industry.
Well,
whoever
the
ace
producer
chooses
as
the
host
is
sure
to
be
a
big
name
from
Bollywood.
The
concept
of
the
show
is
yet
unknown.
So,
who
would
you
like
to
see
as
the
host?