Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas; Who Will Host ALTBalaji’s Fearless Reality Show?

Right after ALTBalaji and MX Player revealed that the OTT would be coming up with the biggest and the most fearless reality show with a hatke concept, social media went abuzz with speculations about who the host of the show might be. Considering that Ekta is mounting the show on an epic scale, it's only fair that the show will have a big-ticket Bollywood name as host.

According to sources, Ekta is very close to the biggest name in Bollywood. It's being said that the streaming giants are in talks with the leading Bollywood divas of the industry like Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan or Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

In fact, sources close to the development also said that talks were in advanced stage with Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is eager to do something different in the OTT space. The actress even recently commented on how OTT has been a boon for the industry. Well, whoever the ace producer chooses as the host is sure to be a big name from Bollywood. The concept of the show is yet unknown. So, who would you like to see as the host?