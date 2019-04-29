Karishma Sharma’s Bathtub Pictures Are Too HOT To Handle!

Karishma Sharma’s Bathtub Picture

Sharing a picture in which Karishma was seen posing in the bathtub with a book in her hand. The actress wrote, "I must be a mermaid, I have no fear of depths, and a great fear of shallow living."

Karishma Sharma Sets The Temperatures Soaring

The Ragini MMS Returns actress captioned another picture, "The World is mine, Now Watch me take it. 🙄🌻🌻🌻." While many loved her hot and sexy avatar, a few of them made fun of the picture and commented hilariously.

Fans’ Comments Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

One of the user wrote, "Aise kon nahata hai? ( in doctor gulati's voice) 😁," another user wrote, "nahte time midnight children Kon padhta hai😂😂😂😂."

Fans Ask If She Is Really Reading Midnight's Children!

Few other comments read, "Ya to padh hi le ya phir naha le ya phir hassle ya phir photo keechwale ya phir mere sechudwale," "Seriously? R u really reading Mid-night's childern?"

Karishma's Upcoming Project

Karishma will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's another web series Fixer that will star Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead role. Regarding the show, the actress was quoted as saying, "Initially, I wasn't sure about doing the show."

Karishma To Play Small-town Girl In Fixer

The actress said, "But after reading the script and understanding my character, I was excited to be on board. My character is a small-town girl who goes to Mumbai to be an actress."

Karishma Happy To Work With ALTBalaji Again

She further added, "I am once again happy to work with ALTBalaji. It's like a home production to me, as my last few web series have been with them." The story of Fixer revolves around the life of a tainted ATS officer from Delhi who is drawn into the murky underbelly of Mumbai's movie mafia and industrialists, and soon becomes a fixer.