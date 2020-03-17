Karisma Kapoor Shares Pro-Mom Tips On The Success Of Her Digital Show Mentalhood!

ALTBalaji and ZEE5's most-awaited web series of 2020 - Mentalhood has been earning a host of rave reviews ever since the show started streaming (11th March) on the popular streaming entertainment service.

The digital show has been hugely applauded by the critics, fraternity and specially Karisma's ardent fans, who couldn't stop raving about the actor's stupendous performance as a hands-on mother of three. Well, understandably so!

Karisma is indeed a doting mother to her beloved kids - Samaira and Kiaan and now, that the successful digital show - Mentalhood has caught the fancy of mothers across the country among others, the actress shares some easy and effective pro-mom tips, not to be missed! Over to Karisma.

Spend quality time together doing the things your kids love - Spending quality time with your kids is truly the need of the hour. If your kids love to play video games, make an effort to play along and make them feel like a friend. They will appreciate the fact that you took an interest in their interests.

Give them their required space - As your child gets older, you need to learn when to let go and allow him or her to take on the world on his own. Every child needs a chance to make his own mistakes and learn life lessons. But please always be attentive to their actions.

The surprise element - It plays a very important factor. All that you need to do is to keep throwing surprises (showering them with gifts of their choices or allowing them to do things that they want to) at regular intervals. This will certainly make the bond stronger between you and your kids and it's a good opportunity to get your things done!

The perfect communication - Be honest with your kids - as much as you can. Have the time to sit with them when they really need to have a conversation with you. It's important that your kids know that he/she can come to you with their problems and concerns and are always open to listening to what they have to say.

Stop comparison - No mother should ever compare herself to any other parent. No two mothers are alike and each parenting style has its own place. So, just trust your way and move ahead positively.

Better care of yourself - A mom who doesn't take care of herself is unable to take care of her children. For example, a mom who is extremely sick and doesn't take the time to go to the doctor may become weaker until she can't even get up to get her child's food.

Allow your kids to fail - It's better for a parent to not run behind their child fixing all of their mistakes. Of course, it's important to be there if your child makes a big mistake and to make sure he/she knows that he can turn to you. But it's sometimes necessary to let him fail. Let them learn things on their own and decide for themselves.

Keep them grounded - By being open about your mistakes and downfalls, you can instil the thought in them that no one's perfect. This will help your son feel more comfortable in his/her own skin.

Important life skills - It's very important to nurture your child how to grow into an independent adult and inculcate good values in him or her. Not only will this allow you to bond in a unique way, but it will also help your son gain confidence, which is very important.

