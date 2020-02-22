Karisma Kapoor’s Web Series Debut Mentalhood Is All Set To Release In March

Karisma Kapoor is all set to woo the audiences with her upcoming web series debut, Mentalhood. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show will stream from March 11 on Zee5 and AltBalaji. It also features Shilpa Shukla, Tillotama Shome, Dino Morea, Shruti Seth and Sandhya Mridul in pivotal roles.

Karisma recently took to social media to share a new poster of Mentalhood and wrote, “Parenting jab bann jaayegi ek race, tab toh hoga hi #Mentalhood wala craze! Catch the journey of these mothers from motherhood to #Mentalhood. Streaming this March on @altbalaji & @zee5premium.” (sic)

The stunning actress will be seen as a mother of three kids in the 10-episode series. Written by Ritu Bhatia and directed by Karishma Kohli, the much-delayed show was initially announced in May last year. Check out the post here:

Karisma Kapoor, in a recent interview, opened up about her decision to do the show. She said, “Out of choice I wanted to be with my family and children. After a while when I heard this script it was so interesting, the script was about today’s mother and it was so strong. Women of all ages and all those who are mothers will identify with my characters. It is also something which I am going through right now. Young parents and older parents will identify with Mentalhood. My character is today’s mom and as a human, she will do the right thing and is real. I am thoroughly enjoying shooting with all my lovely co-actors.”

ALSO READ: Armaan Jain's Wedding: Karisma & Kareena Kapoor Are The Coolest Baraatis; Taimur Steals The Show

ALSO READ: Basking In The Success & Her Achievements, Content Czarina Ekta Kapoor Is The Force To Reckon With!