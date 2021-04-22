Kathmandu Connection Web Series Review: Amit Sial's Show Lacks The Conviction To Follow Through

Rating: 2.0 /5 Star Cast: Amit Sial, Aksha Pardasany, Anshumaan Pushkar, Gopal Datt Director: Sachin Pathak

Available On: SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

Duration: 6 Episodes / 40 Minutes

Story: Kathmandu Connection follows an investigation following the 1993 Bombay blasts. It unravels new clues with the mysterious murder of the investigating officer; the kidnapping of a hotelier and the stalking of a journalist, all leading to a phone number to Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal.

Review: Directed by Sachin Pathak, the show introduces itself as a story related to the 1993 Bombay Blasts, but essentially has no critical connection to it. The show follows two different stories about revenge, while a falsely accused gangster is struggling to clear his name, a journalist is avenging the death of a close companion.

The six-part series does not focus on the devastating events of the 1993 Bombay Blasts, but uses it as a starting point to reel in the audience. The show first introduces inspector Samarth Kaushik (Amit Sial) who becomes a DCP after gaining a name by becoming an encounter specialist in the Delhi Police force. He is known to solves cases with conviction despite his personal life falling apart. However, his public image begins to crumble when he fails to solve a high-profile case.

DCP Samarth is immediately asked to hand over the case to a colleague but follows new leads on his own. Meanwhile, he pursues other personal interests like journalist Shivani Bhatnagar (Aksha Pardasany). Shivani is the prime time news anchor of Global News, who has been receiving suspicious calls at home and at the studio. The mystery caller makes weird requests and often sends gifts to her.

Shivani asks for Samarth's help to get rid of the caller while subtle romance brews between them. Meanwhile, Hitesh a CID officer, is investigating the murder of a fellow officer who was working on the Bombay Blast Case. Samarth and Hitesh follow leads of their separate cases all leading to the one phone number in Kathmandu.

The makers have spent the first three episodes of the show setting up the mystery but fail to follow it through for the next three episodes. The show is set in 1993 and the makers have taken special care while designing the sets and the costumes, however, the characters don't necessarily reflect the same.

Even though the storyline featuring several twists seems promising, the execution is a let down. Halfway through the show, all characters begin to behave inorganically. The leading cast Amit Sial, Aksha Pardasany, and Anshumaan Pushkar have given their best, but the long pauses and awkward dialogues often take away the intended emotional impact of the scenes.

There are several side plots and characters who have not contributed to the story, but seem to have been forced in for individual character arcs. The final episode in the season also ends halfway through a conversation, which hints at a cliffhanger but cuts off awkwardly. Overall, Kathmandu Connection is not at par with some other SonyLIV originals like Scam 1992, Gullak, JL50 and more.