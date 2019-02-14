English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2: Rohit, Ananya & Poonam’s Confused & Complex Love Story Keeps You Hooked!

    By
    |

    After the success of first season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, the makers of the show have come up with the second season. The show which stars Ronit Roy, Mona Singh and Gurdeep Kohli is streaming LIVE on ALT Balaji now. The show deals with the love and relationship - how Rohit (Ronit) tries to win back the love of his wife Ananya (Mona), while trying to sort out things with his ex-wife Poonam (Gurdeep).

    Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2 Story

    The second season of the show starts with Ananya revealing in the letter about her struggle to marry Rohit. She writes to Rohit that although she prioritised him and gave him her time, he always gave priority to his family! She reveals that she is tired of all these and leaves for Qatar. Rohit is confused and irked as she leaves him and goes to Qatar. He tells Poonam the same who sides with Ananya. Both Poonam, and Rohit's friend ask Rohit to sort out things with Ananya.

    Will Ananya & Rohit Reunite Or Will History Repeat?

    On the other hand, Ananya fights with her emotions and tries to concentrate on her work. Meanwhile, Rohit reaches Qatar and both Rohit and Ananya get into a heated argument over love and marriage. While Rohit tells that he left his family for her, Ananya says that she waited for him for three years! Rohit even asks whether their marriage is over.

    Rohit leaves as Ananya wants to stay back in Qatar for her work. Well, it has to be seen whether Ananya and Rohit reunite or history repeats (will Rohit leave Ananya and go to Poonam)!

    Performances & Verdict

    Apart from Ananya, Rohit and Poonam's confused and complex love story, the show also reveals how Rohit and Poonam deal with their children's problem and solve it! Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, Gurdeep Kohli and Apurva Agnihotri are amazing actors and have performed extremely well. Also, Pooja Banerjee and Palak Jain are impressive. The show's storyline keeps the viewers hooked to the show.

    Fans Comments: Riya & Veena

    Riya49khan: It's awesome sir just awesome love it #Ronitroy #KehneKoHumSafarHain2 😍😍😍 - (sic)

    Veena_boss: Just i am enjoying my Rohit each n every scenes😍sir u r looking super cute💖 amazing 😍love you sir❤️ - (sic)

    Kd1965ronit

    "Superb episodes all actors were very good and story is amazing..my superstar @ronitboseroy stolen my heart always with his acting. Great work great story.big thank you for #KehneKoHumsafarHain2 ekta mam..@altbalaji ❤️" - (sic)

    Priyanka_lahiri20

    "Just finished watching the very first episode.....you (Mona) are killing it....loved it was really exited and the excitement are on highest level..." - (sic)

    Most Read: Puncch Beat Review: The Show Is For Youth; Priyank, Siddharth & Harshita Are Impressive!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue