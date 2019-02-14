Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2: Rohit, Ananya & Poonam’s Confused & Complex Love Story Keeps You Hooked!

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2 Story

The second season of the show starts with Ananya revealing in the letter about her struggle to marry Rohit. She writes to Rohit that although she prioritised him and gave him her time, he always gave priority to his family! She reveals that she is tired of all these and leaves for Qatar. Rohit is confused and irked as she leaves him and goes to Qatar. He tells Poonam the same who sides with Ananya. Both Poonam, and Rohit's friend ask Rohit to sort out things with Ananya.

Will Ananya & Rohit Reunite Or Will History Repeat?

On the other hand, Ananya fights with her emotions and tries to concentrate on her work. Meanwhile, Rohit reaches Qatar and both Rohit and Ananya get into a heated argument over love and marriage. While Rohit tells that he left his family for her, Ananya says that she waited for him for three years! Rohit even asks whether their marriage is over.

Rohit leaves as Ananya wants to stay back in Qatar for her work. Well, it has to be seen whether Ananya and Rohit reunite or history repeats (will Rohit leave Ananya and go to Poonam)!

Performances & Verdict

Apart from Ananya, Rohit and Poonam's confused and complex love story, the show also reveals how Rohit and Poonam deal with their children's problem and solve it! Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, Gurdeep Kohli and Apurva Agnihotri are amazing actors and have performed extremely well. Also, Pooja Banerjee and Palak Jain are impressive. The show's storyline keeps the viewers hooked to the show.

Fans Comments: Riya & Veena

Riya49khan: It's awesome sir just awesome love it #Ronitroy #KehneKoHumSafarHain2 😍😍😍 - (sic)

Veena_boss: Just i am enjoying my Rohit each n every scenes😍sir u r looking super cute💖 amazing 😍love you sir❤️ - (sic)

Kd1965ronit

"Superb episodes all actors were very good and story is amazing..my superstar @ronitboseroy stolen my heart always with his acting. Great work great story.big thank you for #KehneKoHumsafarHain2 ekta mam..@altbalaji ❤️" - (sic)

Priyanka_lahiri20

"Just finished watching the very first episode.....you (Mona) are killing it....loved it was really exited and the excitement are on highest level..." - (sic)