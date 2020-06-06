Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 Web Series Review: Rohit Roy And Mona Singh To Turn Over A New Leaf

Mona Singh As Ananya Sharma

Four years later, Ananya has everything she could possibly want in her life, money, status, a kid, people who love and care for her, but she does not seem happy. While she keeps a good front, her friends are well aware that it is not the case. On the other hand, Poonam is madly in love and happy with her new husband while Rohit is having a hard time moving on with his life. Instead of taking his problem head-on and accepting that he misses Ananya, he decides to give up on himself. Jobless and free of all responsibilities, he just wants to enjoy his life with bikes, alcohol and women.

Rohit Roy As Rohit Mehra And Anjum Fakih As His Girlfriend

We see all three characters in a completely new avatar and contrast to what they were in the previous seasons. They have been through so much together and because of each other, to be able to move on. At the end of the first episode, it seems like Ananya has made up her mind to rid herself of everything that reminds her of Rohit, including her son's last name.

Gurdeep Kohli as Poonam Kapoor

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 currently takes place in Qatar as well as India. The show starts with Mona Singh running in front of a visible green screen which takes the audience out of the experience. It is also hard to figure out which characters are in which part of the world. Mona Singh, Rohit Roy and Gurdeep Kohli continue to show their skills, however, the show takes a hit due to its screenplay with repetitive dialogues and scenes. Mona as the Hitler mother and Rohit Roy as the drunken womanizer is unexpectedly good and will surprise you.

Overall, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 is meant for the fans waiting to see their beloved characters, but it may not be for everyone.