Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 Web Series Review: Rohit Roy And Mona Singh To Turn Over A New Leaf
Available On: ZEE5
Duration: 30 minutes
Language: Hindi
Story: The season 3 of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain returns four years after Ananya Sharma found out that Rohit Mehra has cheated on her. Believing he will always break her heart, Ananya decides to move on with her life. Poonam, on the other hand, is happy in her new life and wants to help Rohit move on, while he takes on the mid-life crisis as a challenge, indulging in alcohol, bikes and women.
Disclaimer: The review for Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3, is based on the first episode of season three starring Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, and Gurdeep Kohli in leading roles.
Review: Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain has returned once again after successfully running for two seasons. The show follows the story of a married couple and how their life is turned upside down, when the husband falls in love with another woman. While Ananya and Rohit are inseparable, she is unable to forgive him after finding out that he had cheated on her. Ashamed to see the same guilt she felt as the other woman on Poonam's face, Ananya decides its time to put her needs first.
Mona Singh As Ananya Sharma
Four years later, Ananya has everything she could possibly want in her life, money, status, a kid, people who love and care for her, but she does not seem happy. While she keeps a good front, her friends are well aware that it is not the case. On the other hand, Poonam is madly in love and happy with her new husband while Rohit is having a hard time moving on with his life. Instead of taking his problem head-on and accepting that he misses Ananya, he decides to give up on himself. Jobless and free of all responsibilities, he just wants to enjoy his life with bikes, alcohol and women.
Rohit Roy As Rohit Mehra And Anjum Fakih As His Girlfriend
We see all three characters in a completely new avatar and contrast to what they were in the previous seasons. They have been through so much together and because of each other, to be able to move on. At the end of the first episode, it seems like Ananya has made up her mind to rid herself of everything that reminds her of Rohit, including her son's last name.
Gurdeep Kohli as Poonam Kapoor
Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 currently takes place in Qatar as well as India. The show starts with Mona Singh running in front of a visible green screen which takes the audience out of the experience. It is also hard to figure out which characters are in which part of the world. Mona Singh, Rohit Roy and Gurdeep Kohli continue to show their skills, however, the show takes a hit due to its screenplay with repetitive dialogues and scenes. Mona as the Hitler mother and Rohit Roy as the drunken womanizer is unexpectedly good and will surprise you.
Overall, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 is meant for the fans waiting to see their beloved characters, but it may not be for everyone.
Gurdeep Kohli Punjj Opens Up About Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 & Working With Ekta Kapoor!
Aarya Trailer Out Now: Sushmita Sen Returns To Screen As A Fierce Mother