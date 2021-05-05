Kevin Feige Reveals Why Benedict Cumberbatch's Cameo In WandaVision Was Cancelled

Marvel Studios is currently gearing up for the release of Phase 4 movies including, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home and more. In prep for Phase 4, the studio has already released the series WandaVision and will release Loki in June.

Scarlet Witch's WandaVision is set to lead the MCU into Doctor Strange 2, aka Multiverse of Madness. According to reports, Benedict Cumberbatch was also set to make a cameo in the show's final episode, which did not happen. Reports have now revealed that the cameo was actually scheduled but had to be cancelled.

Rolling Stone had reported that Benedict was set to be in one of the ads that feature in WandaVision. However, Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios decided against it as they didn't want to undermine Wanda's story. Feige told Rolling Stone, "Some people might say, 'Oh, it would've been so cool to see Dr Strange. But it would have taken away from Wanda, which is what we didn't want to do. We didn't want the end of the show to be commoditized to go to the next movie - here's the white guy, 'Let me show you how power works'."

At the end of WandaVision, Scarlet Witch played by Elizabeth Olsen is seen in a remote cabin all by herself, studying the dark magic and pining for her lost love and children. Olsen told Rolling Stone that Wanda is riddled with grief and guilt, but she went to a place where no one could find her, "because she knows that she is going to be held accountable."

According to reports, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will feature Wanda (Scarlet) as the supervillain. The Marvel movie directed by Sam Raimi is touted to be the first one of horror genre in MCU.

The film will also see the return of Benedict Wong (Wong), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo) along with newcomer Xochitl Gomez who will portray the role of America Chavez, a new fan-favourite from the comics. There have also been reports of Clea's entry in the MCU, possibly played by Emma Watson.