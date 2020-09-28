Kirti Kulhari On Emmy Nomination For Four More Shots Please!: It Is Icing On The Cake

Four More Shots Please!, a web series starring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo, has received an Emmy nomination this year. The series has been nominated under the Best Comedy Series category at the Emmys International.

Actress Kirti Kulhari is happy that India is getting international recognition, but is cautious about getting too excited about her own work receiving such acknowledgement.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kirti said, "It is an international recognition and something from India has been international recognized and is competing with other things internationally is what the most excited for me." (sic)

She continued, "I do not take this personally or get too over excited about these things. I know that it will come my way and it will also go away or it may or may not happen again. I take it on face value, enjoy the moment, enjoy the glory it brings and let it go. I will keep doing what I do with all have not based on what is going to come my way and what it will bring me, purely for the joy of acting."

Kirti further said that she follows her gut feeling when it comes to choosing projects, and did the same with Four More Shots Please! "I don't anticipate much when I take on something, I go by my gut feeling. Four More Shots Please! always gave me this feeling that it is here to stay, here to inspire, make a statement and change a lot of things for a lot of people, including myself. An Emmy nomination is an icing on the cake," she said.

Notably, the series is about four women in their 20s and 30s, who explore life and love through their imperfect journeys, supported by their friendship.

Delhi Crime, another web series from India, has been nominated under the Best Drama Series category. Actor Arjun Mathur has bagged Best Actor nomination for his performance in the series Made In Heaven.

