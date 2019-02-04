Kirti Was Initially Sceptical To Do Four More Shots Please; Here’s Who Encouraged Her To Do The Show

Amazon Prime Video Original's Four More Shots Please, which is written by Devika Bhagat and features Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo along with a stellar ensemble cast comprising of Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhooplalam, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, was released on Amazon Prime Video, a few days ago. The web series revolves around the lives of four very different women each fighting their own individual battles and tackling life as it comes. Based in the southern tip of Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, these four friends get together every couple of days to binge talk and get smash drunk at their favourite garage bar, 'Truck'.

Ever since its release, the series has been getting rave reviews and appreciation from the audience and critics, for its storyline as well as the actor's performances. If you have noticed, on the show, Kirti Kulhari plays the character of a single mother (Anjana, who is also a lawyer) and is quite impressive!

Kriti was approached by the director Rangita. After reading the script, Kirti was initially sceptical on doing the series, but it was her husband who gave her the confidence to do play the character.

Kriti revealed, "I was approached by Rangita and after reading the script, I was sceptical about how will they position something that's palatable but at the same time make a bold statement? Another big concern for me was the fact that I had to play a mother. I wasn't ready for this and I had the fear of being typecast into that role, which has been quite prevalent in the industry."

She further added, "I kept questioning whether I should take the plunge and play a role, which could probably change my image and affect the type of work or opportunity that could come my way. It was my husband who finally gave me the confidence to do this. He is solely responsible for reminding me that I am first and foremost an actor and I just have to push my own boundaries and be the change that I keep talking about."

