Knives Out 2: Daniel Craig Teases Tentative Release Date For Netflix Film

Daniel Craig recently opened up about his upcoming Netflix movie, Knives Out 2. Reportedly, the actor wrapped production of the film in Europe late last year. He has also teased that the film may release in 2022 on the streaming platform.

Daniel Craig will be seen returning as Detective Benoit Blanc to unravel another whodunnit mystery after Harlan Thrombey's murder case in the previous film. The actor opened up about the film when speaking to Variety. "We did the second one in the summer. We shot in Greece and then we filmed studio work in Serbia."

Talking about the film he added, "It's done, amazing really." Daniel hinted at a debut sometime later this year and said, "It's finished, it's in the can, Rian's editing now and it'll be out autumn of this year."

The film's plot has been under wraps and the makers have left no hints for the fans to find out. The only reports about the film in the last year have been the casting confirmations. Apart from Daniel, Knives Out 2 will also star Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, and Ethan Hawke in pivotal roles.

For the unversed, Knives Out released in 2019 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India. The film followed novelist Harlan Thrombey's mysterious death being investigated by renowned Detective Benoit Blanc. It also starred Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon and more.