Kota Factory Emerges As Top Indian Web Series, Beats Sacred Games and The Family Man

The Viral Fever's Kota Factory has emerged as the Top Indian web series of 2019, it was listed above big releases like Netflix's Sacred Games, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Amazon's Made in Heaven and The Family Man.

Earlier this week, IMDb released the list of best web shows in 2019. Top show, Kota Factory is about three IIT aspirants who are gearing up for their pre-planned future at Kota. The audience quickly took to the show given its tone and accuracy to the current education system. It is also the first black and white web series to release in the year, and after quickly garnering fame, the lead stars became known faces overnight. IMDB founder CEO Col Needham revealed, "Entertainment fans in India are embracing streaming content more than ever, and for the first time, IMDb is thrilled to announce a year-end list celebrating the top customer-rated Indian television and web series."

Some of the other shows that made the top 10 are Delhi Crime, Humorously Yours, TVF Tripling, Flames, Amazon Prime Video's Inside Edge and Netflix's spy thriller Bard of Blood. While Netflix's Sacred Games Season 1 was highly appreciated the Season 2 received some backlash. Fans, on the other hand, are currently waiting to hear news about The Family Man's season 2 starring Manoj Bajyapee, the first season created quite the buzz as audience welcomed the fresh content in the spy genre.

Needham in the statement revealed some numbers from the list, he said, "IMDb users have identified TVF's coming-of-age series Kota Factory as their favourite show of 2019. Sacred Games (#2) and Inside Edge (#9) have also resonated with fans - both series are in their second season and have each been nominated for International Emmy Awards. We are also thrilled to see Amazon Prime Video's Made in Heaven (#7) and the spy drama Bard of Blood (#10) on our year-end list - both of which star actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who made her debut at #10 on this year's IMDb Top Stars of Indian Cinema and Television list as a result of these breakout performances."

The streaming services in India are gearing up to release some big shows in coming months like Janhvi Kapoor starrer Ghost Stories, and Kabir Khan's The Forgotten Army. Recently Bahubahli star Ramya Krishna appeared in Queen for MX player, while Jimmy Sherill made his digital debut with Rangbaaz Phirse for Zee5.

