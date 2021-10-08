Kubbra Sait On Working In Apple TV's Foundation: Surreal To Be Part Of A Historic Moment In Entertainment

Kubbra Sait best known for Kukoo in Netflix's Sacred Games also surprised fans by bagging a pivotal role in ​Apple TV's show Foundation. The actress recently opened up about playing Phara in the series, which is an adaptation of Isaac Asimov's acclaimed book series of the same name.

Kubbra revealed that she hasn't read the book the show is based on but said that the show chronicles, "humanity's saga of reconstructing themselves, at putting themselves back, and what if we were all over, how would we rebuild ourselves for the world again? So, in that sense, it's a loaded, heavy, textured, incredibly layered show. So you don't have to be a sci-fi fan to enjoy Foundation as a whole."

She added that Foundation is a show for people who are curious, interested in life and want to be inspired and seek knowledge through entertainment. "This was Isaac Asimov 50 years ago. But then you put David Goyer, then Josh Friedman, Jared Harris, Lee Pace and Terrence Mann, and you just have magic. For me, this is a surreal experience to be part of, something I would definitely consider a historic moment in entertainment," she added.

Kubbra also opened up about her character Phara and Indian representation on the global show, "As far as representation goes, I, as a character, could have been from anywhere because it was a global casting. I'm not from Earth. I'm not from India on this show. I'm from a whole different planet. So, for me, it's incredible to know that David Goyer has this passion and he says let us embark on this journey where we find this character who is from South East Asia."

Foundation debuted on Apple TV+ on September 24, 2021. After the first two episodes premiered, the makers have been releasing a new episode weekly on Friday.