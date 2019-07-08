Kubbra Sait's Take On Kabir Singh Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Comment Will Leave You In Splits!

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh has been performing amazingly well at the box office. The film earned rave reviews for the actors' (especially Shahid) performances. The Kabir Singh team also recently celebrated the successful run of the film at the box office. However, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who helmed the film, grabbed attention for a few controversial statements, in his recent interview. The director was slammed on social media for calling the abuse in the film as pure love. He had said in the interview, "When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don't have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don't see anything there."

Many celebrities slammed Sandeep for his comment. Sacred Games actress Kubra Sait's take on the director's comment was hilarious! She shared a video in which she was seen with filmmaker Goldie Behl, enacting the scene from the film Kabir Singh, with a twist!

Kubbra captioned the video, "If you can't slap, touch your woman wherever you want, I don't see emotion'. SRV 🙌🏽 (I am being sarcastic! No sir it's not the way one defines love. That's a toxic real time relationship. It shouldn't exist.) Thank You @goldiebehl for ending the bender of a night with this jewel 💎 Hahahhaha!!" - (sic)

She also shared another hilarious video on Twitter and wrote, "I'll leave you with this thought. Good night." - (sic). Kubbra will be seen in the upcoming web series The Verdict and Rejctx!

I’ll leave you with this thought.

Good night. pic.twitter.com/WOrWJy0ECn — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) July 7, 2019

Not just Kubbra, even Gulshan Devaiah, who was seen in the web series, Smoke, expressed his views. He tweeted, "Hello Mr @imvangasandeep maybe you are pissed off & that's why you're saying what you are but now I am pissed too ..so here is how I articulate my pissed off ness to you "🖕" #FCPostmortem guess I am never getting work from your side but I ll survive." - (sic)

Most Read: Prince Narula Cries As He Reveals Cause Of His Brother's Tragic Death!