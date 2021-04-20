Kunal Kohli's Ramyug To Release As A Web Series, Teaser Features Amitabh Bachchan Singing Hanuman Chalisa

Back in August 2018, Kunal Kohli had announced a new project titled Ramyug. The film reportedly set to be an adaptation of Ramayan, will now be released as a web show instead. The makers recently took to Twitter and released a special teaser featuring Amitabh Bachchan's voice. The series will soon begin streaming on the MXPlayer.

MXPlayer announced their new web series Ramyug on their official Twitter page. The minute-long teaser featured Big B's rendition of Hanuman Chalisa, composed by Rahul Sharma. The post read, "#Ramyug, an MX Original Series, coming soon. Directed by: Kunal Kohli (@kunalkohli) With a special rendition of the 'Hanuman Chalisa'. Vocals: Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) Featuring: Ustad Zakir Hussain (@ZakirHtabla) Composer: Rahul Sharma."

The teaser was also shared by director Kunal Kohli with the caption "ComingSoon". Take a look at the post,

According to reports, the show is all set to introduce fresh faces as Ram and Sita. Back in 2018, when Kohli had announced the project, he had revealed that he "will be cautious while adapting the Hindu epic" as there have been plenty of historical projects which have been surrounded by controversies.

Talking about Ramyug being adapted from Ramayan, he added that he has always been cautious but unfortunate things can happen. The director is hopefully that there'll be no problem. "We have had Ramayan on TV till recently. So I hope and pray that we don't have these problems." Ramayan was first adapted for television by Ramanand Sagar in 1988, which was re-telecast during the lockdown in 2020. The mythological story was also adapted for TV shows in 2008 and 2012.

Written by Kamlesh Pandey of Tezaab and Rang De Basanti, Ramyug is set to release later this year.

ALSO READ: Kunal Kohli Reveals This About Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal's Wedding

ALSO READ: Director Kunal Kohli Loses Aunt To COVID-19; 'This Is How Harsh Covid Is'