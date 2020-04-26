    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Lara Dutta On Sabbatical From Movies: ‘I Was Tired Of Playing Sexy And Good-Looking Glamorous Roles'

      By
      |

      Lara Dutta is currently gracing the digital screen with her debut series Hundred on Disney+ Hotstar. The eight-episode action-comedy series also stars Sairat fame Rinku Rajguru and TV star Karan Wahi in the lead roles. In a recent interview, Lara revealed the real reason behind taking a break from Bollywood and the big screen offerings.

      Lara said, “You know to be very honest I think also there was not anything that was coming out of cinema that was giving me those chills that make me feel it is incredible and I want to be there. I mean the last film I completely totally enjoyed being part of was Singh Is Bliing. Also because that was Akshay (Akshay Kumar), we share an equation that is effortless, fun and I like doing comedy. It was mad, crazy, and fun."

      Lara Dutta

      She went on to add, “I never joined the industry to be a star, I always just wanted to be an actor. I was frustrated because people like to slot you, label you, and box you. Multiple offers that were coming to me back then were glamorous characters on screen. I was tired of playing sexy and good-looking glamorous roles, so it was very important for me to do different roles. I was fed up of going from one film into other without seeing any difference in the characters.”

      Lara Dutta

      On being quizzed about Hundred and her role, the actress replied, “We are used to watching the romanticised version of police officers, where everything goes right for them. But Hundred is a slice-of-life show, so everything won’t go right and Soumya Shukla will not come out looking like a hero. In films like Mardaani, you see Rani Mukerji playing a cop who takes control and everyone fears her. Here in our show, it’s a very real portrayal of what a woman actually is.”

      ALSO READ: Lara Dutta On Playing A Cop In Hundred: Finally Got To Know What Bollywood Heroes Feel In A Film

      Read more about: lara dutta hundred
      Story first published: Sunday, April 26, 2020, 23:36 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 26, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X