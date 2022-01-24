Lara Dutta Reveals She Took Time Offscreen As She Was Tired Of ‘Playing Hero's Wife’

Lara Dutta who debuted in 2003 with Andaaz, gave several blockbusters No Entry, Bhagam Bhag, Partner and the Housefull franchise. The actress ended up taking a break from the big screen in 2015. Now she revealed that she stepped away from acting because she was often offered roles of either the 'girlfriend or wife' of the leading men.

The actor in an interview revealed that she also wanted to spend more time with her family and daughter Saira. "By the time I reached my early 30s, I honestly may have gotten a bid jaded. The industry was in a different space back then. You were cast because a glamorous actress had to be cast in a film. You were invariably playing the hero's girlfriend or wife. I got tired of it."

For the unversed, Lara and Mahesh Bhupathi tied the knot in 2011 and welcomed their daughter on January 20, 2012.

Lara revealed that she consciously chose comedy films as they offered her more scope to perform. "It gave me a lot more to do than be someone's wife of girlfriend. I left my mark by doing comic films that were successful and popular. That became my sweet spot and gave me the opportunity to do more than just be a pretty glamorous heroine on screen."

However, back in 2020 she make her acting comeback and has been part of several OTT shows with diverse roles. Talking about the same she added, "I did so much work in the last 18 months, more than what I have done in the last six years put together. It has been an incredibly liberating time as an artiste to be able to play these diverse characters."

Lara was last seen in Hundred, Hiccups and Hookups and her latest Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.