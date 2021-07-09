Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi To Reunite For ZEE5 Web Series Helmed By Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari & Nitesh Tiwari

Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, popularly known as #LeeHesh, are set to reunite once again. Earlier this week, the two took the internet by storm while reminiscing their legendary 1999 Wimbledon victory, and now they are gearing up to tell their unique story in the form of a web series.

On Thursday (July 8), the players confirmed their web series reunion and revealed that the project is being helmed by the makers of Dangal. The ZEE5 show will be the first time husband-wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari will be directing together.

While Nitesh Tiwari is known for directing blockbuster films such as Dangal and Chhichhore, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is known for helming Bareilly Ki Barfi and Panga.

Sharing a picture of the duo with the directors, Leander Paes wrote in a social media post, "The incredible journey of my partnership with @mbhupathi, with its ups and downs is coming to your screens through the lens of this extraordinary filmmaker duo @ashwinyiyertiwari and @niteshtiwari22. Coming soon on #ZEE5. #LeeHesh."

Take a look at the post,

The web show is set to give insight into their Wimbledon win with special behind-the-scenes stories. Notably, the 1999 win by Bhupathi and Paes was India's first win at Wimbledon. In the same year, the duo had won the French Open as well.

They also became the first doubles team to reach the finals of all four Grand Slams in 1999. It was the first time such a feat was achieved since 1952 and in the open era by India.